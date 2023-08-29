Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Accidents | In Savonlinna, a car crashed into a tree, one was seriously injured

August 29, 2023
According to the situation center of the Eastern Finland police, the report about the drive-by in Sulkavantie came before 9:30 in the evening.

Sedan drove off the road in Savonlinna for an unknown reason and hit a tree, said the Etelä-Savo rescue service on Monday evening.

According to the rescue service, there were three people in the accident vehicle, of whom, according to preliminary information, one was seriously injured and two were slightly injured.

According to the situation center of the Eastern Finland police, the report about the drive-by in Sulkavantie came before 9:30 in the evening. Emergency services transported those injured in the accident to Savonlinna Central Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the accident is not yet known. The police are continuing the investigation.

