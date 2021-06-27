Accidents In Riihimäki, a serious injury while driving a car

The Rescue Department received a report of a vehicle fire on Riolimäki’s Arolammintie shortly after ten in the morning.

In Riihimäki there has been a serious personal injury while driving a car, says the Kanta-Häme Rescue Department.

Häme police are told by BTI that the personal injury affects two people. Police have not yet provided more detailed information on the matter.

Traffic on the road has been cut off and a panel of researchers has been ordered to the scene.