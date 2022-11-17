The overtaking carried out by Max Verstappen on Sergio Perez in Brazil and the Dutchman’s refusal to return the position to his teammate has generated a great deal of controversy in the world of Formula 1. Although it is not certain, the move by the reigning champion would seem to be a sort of revenge following the episode which took place in Monaco GP qualifyingwhen Perez, in an attempt to defend his pole position, caused the session to terminate due to its mistakewith the subsequent exposure of the red flag which denied any kind of attack on the best time for Verstappen.

A fact that, regardless of the more or less voluntary mistake of the Mexican, has rekindled discussions on the use of the red or yellow flag in qualifying, which jeopardize the search for the best time for all the drivers engaged in their launch lap or during the timed one, if the accident occurs towards the end of Q3. For this reason, too Carlos Sainz ask for an intervention sports regulationpushing for the introduction of penalty against the drivers held responsible for these suspensions: “Without commenting on whether it was done on purpose or not, I think all the riders now want a rule – he commented to the media present in Abu Dhabi – if a red or yellow flag is raised, intentionally or not, something should be done to that driver, because he compromised the other nine on purpose, or maybe not. He should get a penalty for itotherwise we’ll all start doing this. I think it still needs to be discussed. We have raised this issue a few times, but have never come to a conclusion. I think it should be done for next year”.

In addition, Sainz pointed to an increasing number of similar cases in qualifying, which is why a change to the regulation is now needed to eliminate the risk of other suspicious incidents in the future: “In recent years I have seen many more games of this type – has explained – I won’t dwell on whether they were done on purpose or not, but I think all of us drivers, when we analyze this type of accident, know immediately whether the driver did it on purpose or not, because we are not stupid. I’ll just say that, if there was a rule, it wouldn’t even occur to you to do it on purpose, and by that I’m not referring to any episode in particular. In Q3 there is a lot to win, but also something to lose. So, if you want to take pole position, you have to do a really good lap without any mistakes.”