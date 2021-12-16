Accidents In Pukinmäki I mourn a dead girl on the sidewalk – “It feels so incomprehensibly bad that a child walks down the street and a stack falls on his head”

An 11-year-old girl died under the load of a truck that had passed.

Woman is squatting on the edge of a light traffic lane, lighting candles and crying.

At this place on Helsinki’s Pukinmäenkaari, an 11-year-old girl died on Wednesday afternoon, who was left under the plywood boards that had fallen off the stage of a driven truck.

“I am a friend of the child’s parents. I have five children myself. I can’t talk, ”the woman says, covering her face with her hands and walking away.

Antti Lausamo is at work nearby and drives past the crash site every day. The news shocked him so much that he wanted to bring a candle to the scene, even though he did not know the victim’s family.

“I have eight children myself. I don’t know how to cope with that, ”Lausamo says, placing his candle among many others.

The shelter is located on Pukinmäenkaari at Ring Road I.

To the place a woman wiping her eyes arrives who says she lives in the same house with the victim’s family.

“When I heard yesterday that an 11-year-old girl had died in an accident, I already knew how to fear the worst. There are not many 11-year-olds moving around these corners, there are a lot of companies. ”

The woman says the girl was a happy and polite child.

“He was also very brisk, always walked busy with his hobbies. Would it have been like that even now, ”the woman says, and her voice breaks.

Tourist site a man working in the vicinity saw on Wednesday at three o’clock in the afternoon that emergency vehicles began to arrive on the street a few tens of meters away.

The man wants to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the subject.

“I saw that a flatbed truck with an estimated couple of meters of plywood water plywood had stopped at the scene. I also saw that one of the stacks had erupted into the ground. People started lifting and throwing records, and I thought it was like they were looking for something. ”

The man says he paid attention to the fact that at least one cargo sling ran over the stacks of plywood left on the stage. He could not judge whether the cloth was properly fastened because of the darkness and the distance of tens of meters.

Man considers the ruin almost impossible to understand.

“It is inconceivable that this will hurt. This feels so bad, incomprehensibly bad. That child walks down the street and the stack falls on his head. I wish strength to those close to you and to this whole community. ”