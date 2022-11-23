Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Accidents | In Nigeria, more than 50 people died in two bus accidents

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in World Europe
The disastrous accidents happened in the regions of Abuja and Maiduguri.

in Nigeria the two bus accidents that took place on Tuesday claimed a total of more than 50 lives, the country’s authorities say.

At least 37 people died in a three-bus crash near Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria.

At least 17 people died in a collision between a bus and a heavy vehicle near Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

in Nigeria traffic accidents are common. In particular, excessive speeds and disregard for traffic rules cause accidents on the country’s poorly maintained roads.

