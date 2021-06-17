Accidents In Kouvola on Lake Tirvanjärvi, the water level revolved around the landing

According to current information, the accident apparently did not cause any injuries.

17.6. 18:35

In Kouvola There was a plane crash in Lake Tirvanjärvi on Thursday afternoon after five. The Kymenlaakso Rescue Department is told that the water level had come to Lake Tirvanjärvi and circled around during the landing.

According to the on-call firefighter, the pilot was rescued from the water by bystanders, and there were no other people in the plane, according to the pilot.

On call according to the firefighter, the pilot was under first aid inspection and no personal injury appears to have been caused by the accident so far.

According to the on-call firefighter, the accident site is located in a rather remote place, so it does not cause any inconvenience to other people in the area.