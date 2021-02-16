Accidents In India, a bus crashed into a canal and sank in water, at least 39 died

The crash bus, which carried more than 50 people, sank completely in the water.

In India at least 39 people have died in a bus accident, local police say.

A bus crashed from a bridge into a canal on Tuesday morning near the village of Satna in the state of Madhya Pradesh in central India.

The canal is nine meters deep, and according to local media, the bus sank completely underwater. Some of those on board, including the bus driver, got to swim away.

There is one child among the dead. The tour bus had more than 50 passengers.

Authorities cut off the flow of water into the canal, after which the bus was lifted off with the help of cranes.

It is unclear what made the bus derail. The state has ordered an investigation into the case.

In India, roads are often in poor condition. In 2019, more than 151,000 people died in traffic accidents in India, the highest in the world.