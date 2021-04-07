Accidents In Hämeenkyrö, a four-car traffic accident, two were transported to a hospital

According to the firefighter, there was a very bad driving style on the road and the cars had started to throw on the sohjokeli.

Pirkanmaa A four-car traffic accident occurred in Hämeenkyrö on Wednesday morning. The Pirkanmaa Rescue Department received an alarm from Kolari on the third road after half past seven.

Four people were involved in Turma, two of whom were transported to Tampere University Hospital. On-call firefighter Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen reported that, according to initial information, they had been slightly injured. First aid checked two other people involved at the scene of the accident.

According to Olkkonen, the road had a very bad driving style and the cars had started throwing on the sohjokeli. The firefighter said new snow had fallen at the scene by a dozen cents.

Traffic is gradually returning to normal after the accident, but Mäkinen’s road section is still slowing down traffic flow.