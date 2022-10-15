Genoa – «In the Municipality of Genoa, 31 percent of accidents in 2021 presumably occurred due to a driving distraction. And most of them involved drivers who lost sight of what they were doing by looking at their cell phones. Training children to be aware of driving means making them think about this too ». Among the data that Istat processes annually together with the Automobile Club of Italy, Raffaele Ferriello, director of the ACI of Genoa, underlines not surprisingly that relating to distraction and the use of the telephone while driving. He does this by presenting a project dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade students, who are approaching the exam for the driving license.

Is called Aci Driving Experience and will take place next Friday, involving 150 students from the D’Oria and Leonardo Da Vinci high schools and the Marcelline institute. The children will be involved in safe driving experiences, both theoretical and practical. But also trained in what to do and what not to do when arriving at the scene of an accident. Starting with the management of the injured before the arrival of the rescuers. To organize, together with Aci, the project, there are in fact the Traffic Police and 118 of Genoa. Agents and rescuers will support the students.

«Road accidents, in young people, are the first cause of death. And it is good to underline it, also of disability – he explains Paolo Frisoni, in charge of 118 – Occasions like this are very important for prevention. And to know what to do and what not to do when you happen to be at the scene of an accident. Taking the wrong action can be worse than standing still. Therefore, the first rule is to always follow the instructions given by the 118 operator on the phone ».

A chapter will also be reserved for what can and must or must not be done before getting behind the wheel: “We will focus on the risks associated with everything that can alter the psychophysical conditions”, explains the deputy chief of the traffic police Maria Grazia Ciardo.

It will be the agents, coordinated by Fabrizio Macincia, and the Aci instructors who will get behind the wheel with the students next to them, to show them the emergency maneuvers, such as the one to manage a loss of grip on the asphalt or a slalom to avoid sudden obstacles. “And knowing how to manage emotions in difficult moments can help,” says the commissioner of Genoa Orazio D’Anna.

The Istat data processed by the ACI are alarming. In Liguria, in 2021 there were 64 victims of road accidents. The same figure as in 2019after the decline of 2020, the year in which all statistics have suffered a decline due to the lockdown (a more negative figure than the national one, where compared to 2019 there was still a decrease of about 10 percent).

Looking only at the figures relating to the Municipality of Genoa, 4,239 were injured in 2021 (in 2019 there were 3,921). For 3,584 accidents (3,921 in 2019). Compared to the age groups most involved, more than half of the injured were recorded overall in the categories 18-29 (1,035) and 30-54 (1,607). While among the victims, ten of the 14 overall were aged 65 and over. A sign that the elderly remain one of the most vulnerable types of road users.

The presentation of Aci Driving Experience at the Aci Genova headquarters, a training event for schools on the subject of safety

Looking at the entire metropolitan city, the fact that almost all claims, 3,824 out of 4,411, occurred on urban roads deserves more than reflection. As well as on these 19 of the 25 victims lost their lives.

Yesterday the initiative was illustrated in the presence of the president of the ACI of Genoa Carlo Bagnasco and the president of the Middle Levant municipality Anna Palmieri. Entity that contributed financially to the realization of the project.