Accidents | In Espoo, extensive water damage in a commercial property, water has flowed through several floors

The rescue service was alerted to combat water damage early in the morning on Thursday.

Espoo Extensive water damage occurred in an industrial property located in Matinkylä the night before Thursday.

According to the situation center of the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa, there was a pipe leak in the property located at Piispanportti 10.

The rescue service was alerted to the target shortly before two in the morning. Water had managed to seep through several floors. The rescue service stopped the water inflow, localized the pipe leak and handed over the post-work and drying of the site to property maintenance.

The Piispanporti property operates, among other things, the Mehiläinen occupational health center, a lunch restaurant and a gym.