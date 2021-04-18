Monday, April 19, 2021
Accidents In Egypt, at least 11 dead and nearly a hundred injured in a train accident

by admin
April 18, 2021
in World
0

There was also a train accident in the country at the end of March, in which at least 20 people died and almost 200 were injured.

In Egypt at least 11 people have been killed and 98 injured as a passenger train derailed, the country’s health ministry said Sunday night.

The crash site is located near the town of Toukh, just north of Cairo.

There was also a fatal train crash in Egypt in March where two trains collided. At least 20 people died and about 200 were injured in the accident.

The news is updated.

The damaged train was inspected on Sunday.­Picture: Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

.
