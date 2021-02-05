Accidents In Äkäslompolo an avalanche, before the avalanche in the area two hikers were observed

Rescue work is underway. There are two helicopters, walkers and rescue dogs. The area is imaged with a thermal camera.

In the crash An avalanche has taken place in Äkäslompolo, located at about half past four in the afternoon. The avalanche took place in Pirunkuru, which is located in Ylläs.

Snow came down the slope a few hundred meters, says the on-duty firefighter Lauri Manninen. The snowfall stopped at the tree line.

According to Manninen, two hikers have been spotted in the area before the avalanche.

“We haven’t been able to make sure there are people under the snow or somewhere else,” Manninen says.

Rescue work is underway. There are two helicopters, walkers and rescue dogs. The area is imaged with a thermal camera.

“The problem is that this is such a steep point that you have to go there on snowshoes. Progress is slow. ”

