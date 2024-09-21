Accidents | I had an accident on an electric scooter – I didn’t go to the emergency room, and that started a strange chain of events

Accidents|When journalist Elina Saarilahti hit her head as a result of an electric scooter accident, she had no idea how difficult it would be to get treatment. The background is a new law that transfers the responsibility for compensation for scooter accidents to the companies that rent them.

According to the new traffic law, the company that rents the scooters is responsible for compensation for medical treatment in rental scooter accidents.

Elina Saarilahti

18:00

Last in July I rode an electric scooter, or scooter, against a wall. Alone, in the middle of a bright day and crystal clear.

It was a beautiful sunny day in Joensuu, Ilosaarirock weekend. I was a scooter driver only for the second time in my life. The day before, I had driven a rental shuttle for mileage, but that time I had no way of getting the vehicle to start.