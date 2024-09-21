Accidents | I had an accident on an electric scooter – I didn’t go to the emergency room, and that started a strange chain of events

Accidents|When journalist Elina Saarilahti hit her head as a result of an electric scooter accident, she had no idea how difficult it would be to get treatment. The background is a new law that transfers the responsibility for compensation for scooter accidents to the companies that rent them.
Elina Saarilahti
Last in July I rode an electric scooter, or scooter, against a wall. Alone, in the middle of a bright day and crystal clear.
It was a beautiful sunny day in Joensuu, Ilosaarirock weekend. I was a scooter driver only for the second time in my life. The day before, I had driven a rental shuttle for mileage, but that time I had no way of getting the vehicle to start.
