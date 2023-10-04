Accidents | Hydrochloric acid spilled onto the ground from a combination of vehicles in Kokkola, the area was isolated

Hydrochloric acid had time to drip onto the ground for about 40 minutes.

In Kokkola in a large industrial area, hydrochloric acid leaked onto the ground from a combination of vehicles on Wednesday evening. The rescue service isolated the area so that people cannot get there.

Fire marshal Kusti Komulainen According to the report, hydrochloric acid had time to leak for about 40 minutes before the units of the rescue service came to the scene and the leak was stopped. There is no information yet on the amount of leaked acid.

The driver of the vehicle was exposed to the substance, but according to the first aid, there was no major need for treatment. According to Komulainen, the driver had both eye and mouth protection.

According to Komulainen, the substance spilled on the ground will be neutralized.

The emergency center was alerted to Outokummuntie after 9:30 in the evening.

Hydrochloric acid is strongly corrosive to the skin and damages the eyes. It may cause respiratory irritation.