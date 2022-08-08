Accidents | Hundreds of soldiers are trying to rescue people trapped in a Mexican coal mine

Ten people have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in Mexico since Wednesday. The country’s president calls for even more energetic rescue efforts.

in Mexico ten people are still trapped in the coal mine despite several days of rescue efforts, reports news agency AFP.

A collapse occurred in a coal mine in the state of Coahuila in northern Mexico on Wednesday, causing water to flood into the mine.

Aerial view of the accident site on Saturday.

Six submarines and almost 400 soldiers and rescue workers are participating in the rescue operation for people trapped in the mine. So far, however, aid has not reached the pits, where going there has been too dangerous.

Five miners managed to escape from the mine immediately after the accident, but no one has been found since.

On Sunday the president of Mexico who visited the rescue site Andrés Manuel López Obrador appealed for even more energetic rescue efforts.

“We need to do even more than we have already done to find the missing miners,” López said.

“I want it to happen as soon as possible.”

Water has been pumped from the 60 meter deep shafts so that the rescuers could enter the mine to look for workers.

A total of nearly 400 people work in rescue operations.

“Progress is happening. The water level is constantly decreasing. We will continue to pump out even larger amounts,” the governor of the region Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis tells.

Mexico’s Attorney General said on Sunday that he had asked the Ministry of Labor for information on safety inspections carried out in the region’s mines in order to find out the cause of the accident.

The families of the trapped miners are waiting at the accident site in the hope of new information.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA the bordering state of Coahuila has seen several devastating mining accidents.

For example, in 2006, an explosion in the Pasta de Conchos mine killed 65 people. Last year, seven miners died in an accident in the area.