Saturday, May 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents Hundreds of liters of oil spilled from a truck into the ground in a nature reserve near the shores of Lake Saimaa

by admin
May 14, 2021
in World
0

Mikkeli In Anttola, 300–400 liters of diesel oil have been spilled into the soil in the Neitvuori nature reserve, according to the South Savo Rescue Department. The leak occurred in the early evening when a stone hit the tank of a truck.

The scene of the accident is about 20 meters to the shores of Lake Saimaa. The rescue service has boomed the beach with an oil boom. No oil has been seen in the water, says the firefighter on duty Eero Aho.

A truck and an excavator have been alerted to the accident site to dig out the contaminated soil. According to Aho, the control measures will continue at least until the morning.

.
#Accidents #Hundreds #liters #oil #spilled #truck #ground #nature #reserve #shores #Lake #Saimaa

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Editorial In Turku, for the first time, the mayor will also be elected in municipal elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?