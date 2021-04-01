Accidents Highway 9 still closed to traffic due to two accidents in Tampere, several seriously injured

The accident happened in the afternoon at three countries.

Tampere on the northeast, Highway 9 has been closed due to two serious accidents that have congested traffic.

There were two serious accidents on Highway 9 in the afternoon within a short time of each other. The road section was still closed just before seven in the evening.

“The first accident happened just before three o’clock and the second happened just before four o’clock. The first accident, which took place about a kilometer from Ruutana’s Shell in the direction of Tampere, involved a truck and two cars. Several people have been seriously injured and the road section has been closed, ”the fireman Heikki Havukainen told STT.

“The second accident happened before the end of the motorway, about a kilometer in the direction of Jyväskylä. The accident involved a motorcycle and two passenger cars. There are also seriously injured people in it, ”says Havukainen.

Traffic has been diverted to a detour due to accidents.

The accident caused a maximum of 1 to 2 kilometers of car queues. In the afternoon, traffic control in five countries already worked quite well, according to Fintraffic.

Particular According to Havukainen, the road section is one of the most dangerous in Finland.

“There are a lot of accidents and a lot of fatal accidents.”

According to the project site, which improves the road section managed by the Finnish Road Administration, the biggest problems on the road include congestion on a two-lane road, low passability and poor road safety.

According to Havukainen, the weather conditions were good, although the road embankments were very dusty.

The police in Inland Finland said on Twitter that the police are present, and the traffic control is for Lahdentie from Tampere, Teisko and Ruutana for Jyväskylä.