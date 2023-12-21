Thursday, December 21, 2023
Accidents | Highway 8 traffic blocked south of Rauma after the crash

December 21, 2023
in World Europe
Accidents | Highway 8 traffic blocked south of Rauma after the crash

To the south of Rauma, the traffic on highway 8 is stopped after a traffic accident, according to Fintraffic's Turku traffic center. The emergency center received an alert about an accident in Pyhäranta in Varsinais-Suomi before seven in the evening.

The accident site is located a couple of kilometers from Varhokylä in the direction of Ihodi.

According to preliminary information from the rescue service, a truck and a car have crashed in the accident. The authorities have not said whether there have been any personal injuries in Turma.

