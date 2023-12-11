Accidents | Here is the most dangerous intersection in Helsinki – Accidents 41

An average of 271 road traffic accidents resulting in personal injury have occurred in Helsinki in recent years. The figure is much lower than decades before.

Stockholm street and Topeliuskatu intersection in Meilahti, no fewer than 41 accidents occurred between 2017 and 2021.

The number makes the intersection one of the most dangerous in Helsinki, according to a recent report from Helsinki's Urban Environment department in the publication.

The next highest number of accidents during the same years occurred at the intersection of Itäväylä and Kehä I in Vartiokylä, where 34 accidents were reported. Accidents occurred at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Sturenkatu in Vallila on the 31st.

Only part of the property damage accidents come to the attention of the police and thus recorded, so the numbers may actually be higher.

If personal injuries are added as a measure of the dangerousness of an intersection, the intersection of Itäväylä and Kehä I becomes the most dangerous in the city. Nine personal injuries have occurred at the intersection during the years 2017-2021.

Helsinki in the city's traffic safety development program, the goal is to halve the number of dead, seriously injured and injured from the 2020 level by 2030.

We can afford that, because during the years 2020-2022, an average of 271 road traffic accidents that resulted in personal injury occurred in Helsinki each year. Of these, 19 resulted in death.

However, there has already been an improvement over the last few decades: For example, in 1972, no fewer than 1706 personal injury accidents occurred in the city. The number of accidents has thus decreased by more than 80 percent, while the volume of motor vehicle traffic has more than doubled.

On average, there are fewer traffic accidents in Helsinki than in the rest of the country. Among Finland's big cities, the fewest personal injury accidents occurred in Espoo.

In traffic accidents Pedestrians are in a particularly vulnerable position, reveals the city's publication.

The largest proportion of those killed in road traffic accidents between 2018 and 2022 were pedestrians, 38 percent. 23 percent of those killed were cyclists and 23 percent were car drivers.

According to the publication, the most dangerous crosswalks in Helsinki for pedestrians are the crosswalk crossing Turunlinnantie near the Puhos parking area in Vartiokylä, the crosswalk crossing Kaivokatu on Postikatu in Kluuvi, and the crosswalk crossing Stockholmkatu near Meilahti Hospital.

The most dangerous bicycle path extensions or carriageway crossings for cyclists were the Sörnäistenkatu crossing at Lautatarhankatu in Hermann and the Itäväylä ramp at Sahaajankatu on the border between Herttoniemi and Vartiokylä.