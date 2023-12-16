Accidents | Henri Palomäki, who was injured in Bali, got tired of the insurance company – he booked business class flights himself

Henri Palomäki, who was injured in a surfing accident, was pained by the insurance company's actions and finally booked the plane tickets to Finland himself. He is accompanied by a Finnish tourist who visited Palomäki in the hospital.

In Bali a Finn injured in a surfing accident and hospitalized Henri Palomäki is finally getting to Finland.

The plane tickets are now booked, and the flight to Finland leaves late on Sunday evening.

“On Sunday at midnight, we will then leave for Finland with an escort”, Palomäki confirms to HS on Saturday evening by phone from the hospital in Bali.

He says that he organized things related to the flight all Saturday evening.

fire hill is about to go home for Christmas as he wished, but a lot has happened before that.

HS told about Palomäki's situation on Thursday. A week and a half ago, Palomäki injured his back in a surfing accident. Aalto threw the surfboard on Palomäki's back so that two vertebrae were broken.

Since then, Palomäki has been hospitalized in Bali. He has spent a lot of time trying to figure out how and when he can return to Finland.

Palomäki has an American Express (Amex) credit card and thus travel insurance from an insurance company called Axa. During the first days, Palomäki could not contact the insurance company at all.

Finally, the insurance company responded. A Balinese doctor gave him permission for a medical flight. On Tuesday, Palomäki was told that an evacuation flight would be organized for him to Bangkok for better treatment.

On Wednesday, however, the insurance company was informed that the flight would not take place, as Palomäki is not yet ready to fly.

fire hill decided to post an update on his situation on Instagram and start a fundraising campaign himself to raise the money for the medical flight.

The situation in Palomäki and the crowdfunding campaign have received a lot of attention on social media. The Finn has received encouraging messages. On Saturday, the crowdfunding campaign had collected more than 30,000 euros.

On Friday, the insurance company also contacted Palomäki and apologized for the situation. Palomäki insisted on organizing a return flight as soon as possible, no later than Sunday evening.

On Saturday, the insurance company was told that it is arranging for him to be airlifted to Finland with a doctor and a nurse. However, the transport will be arranged on Wednesday at the earliest.

According to Palomäki, it was far too late.

“Now the most critical situation is over. I've been here for almost 12 days now. I have no reason to stay here any longer. And I don't want to stay,” says Palomäki on Saturday evening.

“I have a doctor's statement from here that I am fit to fly i.e. airworthy with an escort. There is no need for an escort [sairaanhoidon] person.”

“Now I have bought the tickets myself for myself and the escort.”

The escort on the return flight is a Finnish tourist who came to see Palomäki in the hospital after reading about his story. They didn't know each other from before.

Now Palomäki has bought himself and his escort plane tickets from Bali to Helsinki in business class, where passengers can lie down.

“It probably won't be an easy trip, but I took the business class tickets so that you can lie down for a large part of the trip. It now depends on the position of the doctors here,” says Palomäki.

“This is the situation now. Then we will get out of here on our own with an escort. I then take care of everything myself and apply for compensation from the insurance company afterwards.”

Palomäki says that he can now walk slowly and carefully with long crutches. You can also go to the toilet independently.

When giving a phone interview, he says that he sits at a 60-degree angle with a support vest. The pain has also eased.

“The kind of constant pain that was there in the beginning is no longer there. But all movements must be taken very carefully,” he says.

Palomäki and his escort's plane tickets from Bali to Finland cost a total of around 10,000 euros. Palomäki finally bought the plane tickets with his own credit card.

A good 30,000 euros collected in the crowdfunding campaign are still on the crowdfunding platform. 1,400 people from different parts of the world have donated money there.

Palomäki is grateful for people's sympathy and donations. He is convinced that people's comments and the publicity the case received finally made the insurance company react.

“The team has great power. I'm really grateful,” says Palomäki.

“I have stated that if the insurance company compensates [paluulennon kulut] as it should be, the money goes to charity.”

On Saturdayafter booking the flights, Palomäki says he feels relieved, but tired.

“I wish I could just focus on healing and not have to fight. It has not been possible to calm down and focus on healing. Now you notice that the batteries are about to run out. But let's fight for a while now.”