Friday, March 15, 2024
Accidents | Head-on collision between two vehicles in Sastamala, road closed

March 15, 2024
Accidents | Head-on collision between two vehicles in Sastamala, road closed

Two people were involved in the head-on collision.

In Sastamala There has been a traffic accident on Äetsäntie, says the Pirkanmaa rescue service. The exact accident site is located about 300 meters from Keikyä in the direction of the local church.

The first information about the accident was received at 07:35 on Friday morning.

Rescue service according to the accident is serious.

“Some of the units are still going to the site. We will provide more information as soon as we can,” the situation and management center said at around 8 o'clock.

At 8:15, the rescue service announced that it was a head-on collision between two vehicles, in which two people were involved. The rescue and clearance work of the accident is ongoing.

According to the Swedish Road Transport Agency, the road is closed to traffic due to an accident.

The news is updated.

