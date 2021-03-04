Accidents Golf superstar Tiger Woods says he doesn’t remember driving a crash

USA Today has seen a copy of the testimony, which includes questions put to police Woods both immediately after the accident and later in the hospital.

Golfin superstar Tiger Woods told police he did not know how the accident happened and no other driving at all, USA Today told Thursday news agency Reuters reported.

Woods, 45, was involved in a car accident last Tuesday where he badly injured his right leg. Open leg fractures were repaired with a support plate placed in the tibia, and other injuries to the foot and ankle were stabilized with screws. Injuries to the muscles and soft tissues of the foot also require surgery to reduce the pressure caused by swelling of the foot.

Woods is now being treated at the Cedars-Sinai Treatment Center in Los Angeles.

U.S. Today quoted a copy of an affidavit for a search warrant used by Los Angeles police to obtain a black box for a Woods car.

“Police asked how the accident happened. Driver [Woods] said he does not know and does not even remember driving. The driver’s injuries were treated at the hospital and the matter was asked again at the hospital. He reiterated that he does not know or remember driving, ”the testimony states.

The black box contains information on speed and acceleration, braking sequence, steering angle changes, and other operations.

Los Angeles police said a black box is being used to investigate the situation that led to the crash.

“If someone has been involved in a car accident, we need to reconstruct the accident if it was driven recklessly or if someone used a cell phone or something similar. We’ll find out if it was a crime. If the crime did not happen, we will close the case, and then it was a normal traffic accident, ”police were told.

Woods is a 15-time winner of major golf tournaments.