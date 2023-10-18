Accidents | Four people were injured in a collision between two cars in Sipoo

The police said on Wednesday at around 19:45 that traffic on Martinkyläntie will be blocked for at least an hour due to the accident.

18.10. 19:58 | Updated 18.10. 21:31

In Sipoo A traffic accident occurred on Martinkyläntie on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., due to which the road was temporarily closed to traffic.

The East Uusimaa police said message service in X (formerly Twitter) shortly before 9:00 p.m. that traffic on Matinkyläntie has been restored, and the police are continuing to investigate the case.

According to the police, it was a collision between two cars. Four people were injured in the accident, two of them seriously.

The police, rescue service and first aid were there.

Road traffic center According to Fintraffic, the more precise location of the accident was the Storäng bridge.

The police said earlier that the traffic on Martinkyläntie was blocked for about an hour due to the accident. Traffic was diverted via road 148.

The police said in X that they would provide more information in the case if necessary, but on Thursday, October 19 at the earliest.