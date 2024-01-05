Accidents | Four patients died in a hospital fire in Germany

An official investigation has been launched into the fire. An official investigation has been launched into the fire.

in Germany four people have died in a hospital fire in the northern city of Uelzen, police said on Friday.

A dozen people were also injured in the fire that broke out late on Thursday evening, many of them seriously, according to the police.

According to the German media, all the dead were patients of the hospital.

Fire lit up a little before eleven o'clock in the evening. When the fire department arrived, flames were already visible on the third floor of the hospital and a lot of smoke was coming from the building. According to the police, cries for help were heard from the hospital.

The fire was estimated to have caused more than a million euros in damage to the hospital on Friday.