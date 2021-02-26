Accidents Four men were found drowned in the opening in Sweden

Rescuers who arrived at the scene tried to resuscitate the men found in the water, but had to find them dead.

Four the man has been found drowned in an opening in Sävsjö, Småland, Sweden. Of the drowned men, two were 65 years old, one 70 years old and one 75 years old.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene tried to resuscitate the men found in the water, but had to find them dead. Police had received an alert in the early evening when a passerby had spotted a lifebuoy on the ice at the opening, but no people.

“So far, we have not found a cause for the accident,” the police on duty Camilla Larsson said.

“We know nothing about the course of events,” Larsson added.

It has been warm in Sweden in recent days and a temperature of almost 17 degrees was measured in Kalmar, Småland, on Thursday.