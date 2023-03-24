Accidents | Four different chain crashes on Nelostie in Oulu, one person died in a traffic accident in Pihtiputaa

Dozens of vehicles were involved in the crashes in Oulu.

On the fourth road just south of Oulu, there have been four separate chain crashes in the afternoon, the rescue service of North Ostrobothnia says.

According to the rescue service, thirty vehicles have been involved in the crashes. First aid has checked the people involved.

The accidents have caused traffic jams on Nelostie. Fintraffic’s road traffic center announced at four in the afternoon that traffic in the area is returning to normal. However, traffic jams are said to be reflected in the Oulu urban area during the afternoon.

According to the rescue service, 12 rescue units have been caught in overlapping road traffic tasks. The police are investigating the accidents.

Three in the afternoon, a traffic accident was also reported further south on Nelostie. The fatal accident took place in central Finland in Pihtiputaa at the intersection of Pyhäsalmentie and Koiravuorentie.

According to the Internal Finland Police Department, a heavy vehicle and a car were involved in the crash. According to the police, the driver of the car died at the scene.

Rescue and clearance work at the accident site is underway. There are several emergency vehicles at the scene and the road is blocked. The police are directing vehicles to a detour.