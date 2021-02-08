Accidents Four cows fell into a sludge pit in Pudasjärvi, two were rescued

The gap was 1.8 meters deep and full of sludge. The cows were wedged into a narrow chasm.

In Pudasjärvi In Northern Ostrobothnia, four cows fell into a barn sludge pit the night before Monday. According to the rescue service, two of the cows were raised alive from the abyss, but two died.

Firefighter Marko Kemppainen told STT that the animals were rescued from the sludge pit using a hoist and a winch.

“For some reason, they’ve been kicking the gap-covering structures broken and out of place. The gap has opened and they have fallen there, ”Kemppainen told STT on Monday morning.

According to the rescue service, the task was difficult because the sludge gap was inside the barn and could not be lifted by machine. Firefighters built scaffolding and ramps to get the cows up from the abyss.

The accident happened on a larger dairy farm on Paavonniementie.