Accidents | Four children who were fishing died in Canada

Four a child who was fishing was found dead on Saturday morning in the province of Quebec in Canada. The children were all over 10 years old. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

Authorities say the group of 11 people had been fishing in Portneuf-sur-Mer along the great Saint Lawrence River on Friday. According to local media they fished without a boat at low tide further from the actual shore.

According to the police’s assessment, the high tide had surprised the fishermen, and they were trapped by the water and eventually had to rely on water.

Authorities received information about the missing fishermen at 2 am local time.

Six people were rescued from the water. Help came too late for four children, and they were pronounced dead at a local hospital. One man in his thirties was missing. The search for him continued.