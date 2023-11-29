Thursday, November 30, 2023
Accidents | Four-car crash on Siikalatva – one person was transported to the hospital

November 29, 2023
Accidents | Four-car crash on Siikalatva – one person was transported to the hospital

The truck-trailer combination was across the four-lane road when the police arrived at the scene.

Siikalatva There was a traffic accident in North Ostrobothnia on Wednesday.

Three cars and a truck-trailer combination were involved in the accident, the police informs.

The truck-trailer combination was across the four-lane road when the police arrived at the scene. A combination of vehicles blocked the road.

Trailer had crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic while driving. A car driving in the lane of oncoming traffic dodged a trailer into a ditch.

Another car that entered the lane collided with the trailer on one side. The third car swerved into a ditch.

One person was taken to Oulu University Hospital, where his injuries were examined.

According to the police, intoxicants had no part in the matter.

