Accidents | Four-car chain crash in Ikaalis: Six for first aid evaluation

August 16, 2024
There were a total of six people in the crashed cars. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Pirkanmaan There was a four-car chain crash in Ikaalis around six thirty on Friday, the fire marshal on duty at the Pirkanmaa rescue service Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen tells.

The accident happened on the triple road near Patrakanmäki. According to preliminary information, six people were involved in the crash, Olkkonen says. According to his information, the persons are adults.

He does not comment on the possible injuries of those involved in the crash.

“First aid assesses their condition. They were in the ambulance being evaluated.”

Accident caused significant damage to traffic. According to Olkkonen, outbound traffic in the direction of Vaasa was busy at the time of the incident.

“Traffic returned to normal at half past eight. Traffic had to be diverted for another hour along one lane. It did become quite a queue.”

According to Olkkonen, the police are investigating the cause of the crash.

