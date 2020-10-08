Accidents Four 13-year-olds were injured in an expulsion in Vaasa

The car had a speed of 140 kilometers per hour, according to the rescue service, in the event of an accident.

In Vaasa In Ostrobothnia, four 13-year-olds have been injured in an expulsion, the rescue service says. According to the fire chief, one of the youngsters was more seriously injured and the other three more mildly. All four have been taken to hospital. There were no others in the car.

The accident happened on Highway 3, near Vaasa ABC. Firefighter Kai Sandelin according to all four involved in the accident got out of the car themselves. The car later caught fire.

According to the rescue service’s assessment, the reason for the evacuation was the loss of control of the vehicle. The speed of the car was estimated at 140 kilometers per hour in the event of an accident. The limit at the scene of the accident is 120 kilometers per hour.

The Rescue Department received an alert for the accident shortly after one in the morning. The situation was over and the road opened soon before one in the morning.