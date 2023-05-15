Accidents | Football legend Miika Juntunen’s family’s great sadness: Joona’s son passed away at the age of 21

The incident was confirmed by father Miika Juntunen.

A football player Joona Juntunen, 21, died in a car accident on Sunday in Savitaipale. This was confirmed to IS by his father Miika Juntunen.

“My son Joona passed away yesterday. He had fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed into a tree,” says Miika Juntunen.

The whole family is devastated by the sad news.

“I’ve always said that I can handle everything else, but I can’t handle my own children’s funerals. I could never have imagined that I would have to bury my own child. This is so raw, it’s crushing.”

Father remembers Joona as a bright person who was liked by everyone.

“There have been many phone calls and condolences, and everyone says that Joona was a happy, bright and smiling boy. Everyone in the dressing room had fun when Joona was there.”

“My biggest question is to God: Why? He had moved to his own apartment in Mikkeli two months ago, wanted to try to move on. I can’t say more, it’s such a crushing sadness. Father, mother and older brothers will be missed.”

Joona Juntunen at the age of seven with his father Miika and mother Kirsi.

Jonah Juntunen moved to Mikkelin Palloilijos for this season, where he played at the second highest league level in the First Division. He was in the lineup on Saturday when MP beat Jaro 1–0.

Father Miika Juntunen is a well-known football personality who won two Finnish championships in his playing career and also appeared in the A national team. After his playing career, he has worked as a coach and club manager.