Sunday, June 18, 2023
Accidents | Five people were injured in a traffic accident in Vihti

June 18, 2023
Accidents | Five people were injured in a traffic accident in Vihti

All the injured were transported to the hospital for further examinations.

Five a person has been injured in a two-car chase in Vihti, Ojakkala on road 25, says the rescue service. The accident happened a little before noon on Sunday.

There was no initial information on the severity of the injured’s injuries. All the injured were transported to the hospital for further examinations.

After the accident, the road was closed for some time. The rescue service describes the traffic as running moderately smoothly at the moment.

