The pieces of the hull, blackened, have also reached the shoreline. The beach of Pittulongu, in Olbia, tells the story of yet another accident involving a large yacht, in this unusual summer. High traffic density, in the enchanting waters of the Costa Smeralda, and high accident rate, as underlined by the Gallura Port Authority that has hastily called a press conference for the next few hours. Moreover, the fire on Saturday of the luxury 47-meter vessel, Atina, with consequent sinking in front of the Olbia beach, is not an isolated case and gives pause for thought. From La Maddalena to the Faraglioni of Capri, passing through the Balearics, the Mediterranean appears to be in “danger”.

Floating luxury

It’s a trend that knows no crisis. In fact, the feeling is that this year the hunt for mega yachts has skyrocketed. The Portisco harbour, a suggestive first approach to the world of emerald holidays, reveals a glimpse that tells the story of the phenomenon. In that stretch of sea with incomparable colors, traffic is very intense. Even small dinghies have difficulty moving, forced to dodge the very expensive vessels. And if in the past each of these floating palaces immediately revealed its cumbersome owner, today the rush to rent is the most popular. In Porto Cervo you no longer see the imposing Dilbar, a superyacht of the Russian magnate Alisher Usmanov that has been so much talked about in these parts. A permanent presence in the Gulf of Pevero, 156 meters long and with a staff of a large hotel. “I remember when they came to us from Dilbar to do the shopping, it was all incredible,” says a merchant from Arzachena who prefers not to reveal his name, because in these parts confidentiality is a cornerstone. “The big boats make the local economy go around a lot and the Dilbar was the flagship of this world. Today things are changing, unfortunately. There is a different approach, the aim is to rent maybe for a few weeks.”

High traffic

The Costa Smeralda stands out, at a national level. The Coast Guard of Olbia confirms the trend. “This area is the most frequented, without a doubt: traffic is at very high levels”, underlines the captain of the vessel, Gianluca D’Agostino. “The phenomenon of rentals is increasing a lot, both the official one and the “extemporaneous” one. It is this second situation that worries us the most”. On Sunday a 10-meter cabin cruiser sank in the sea of ​​Palau, in that area known as “Spiaggia vecchia”. There were 12 people on board, including four children. The guests of the vessel were all rescued, but it is not risky to speak of a tragedy averted. Then, on the same day, another yacht was involved in an accident, stranded on a shoal in front of the exclusive gulf of Pevero, in Porto Cervo. “We are worried because there are too many boats that are only used in the summer period”, continues D’Agostino: “Maintenance is often done superficially. In the case of the Palau sinking, the seacocks, where the water entered, had not been adequately checked. Or, in the recent episode of Porto Ottiolu, with a sunken catamaran, we noted a lack of care in the management of the hull”.

Yachts and pollution

So, according to the Port Authority of Olbia, the greatest concerns come above all from those hulls between 10 and 15 meters, which have a different management approach. To be clear, the yacht Atina, 47 meters flying the flag of the Cook Islands, and sunk after a violent fire in the engine room shortly before 8 pm on Saturday in front of the beach of Pittulongu, does not cause particular alarm. “In the meantime, we have just concluded a meeting with the insurance companies”, says Captain D’Agostino: “The hull is lying on a seabed between 6 and 8 meters deep. In the next 24 hours, all the necessary means, tugboats and pontoons with cranes, will be sent to the site to proceed with the removal of the yacht. I am confident that the operations will be concluded within a week. On the pollution front, however, and although the environmental emergency cannot be completely averted, we can say that there has been no fuel spill. However, in these cases the clean-up operations are the responsibility of the shipowners. In the case of the Atina, the meeting with the insurance companies was very positive.”