Accidents | Finnish skier Niilo Moilanen had a serious accident

Accidents|The national team skier was seriously injured.

A year 2021 Junior World Champion Niilo Moilanen had a serious accident on Wednesday of this week. The skier’s roller skiing practice came to a rough end when the cyclist collided with Moilase with serious consequences.

“The accident happened on a familiar route on a roller-ski run, where the cyclist honestly and frankly came completely out of the loop and crashed head-on,” says Moilanen in his Instagram update.

23-year-old Moilanen suffered severe injuries in the collision. He suffered several fractures to his face and jaw, which were fixed in a long surgical operation. In the picture he published, Moilanen is lying on a hospital bed with his chin and the corner of his eye heavily plastered.

“Thank you KYS (Kuopio University Hospital) for the excellent first aid and follow-up care. The fractures have now been patched with titanium in a long operation and the other scratches will then heal on their own,” praises Moilanen.

from Pyhäjärvi Moilanen, representing the Pohti Ski Team, won the sprint World Championship gold in the youth world championships held in Ruka in 2021. At the adult level, he represented Finland at the 2023 World Championships in Planica, where he finished 21st in the sprint and 11th in the pair sprint.

In the World Cup, Moilanen’s best finish is eighth place from the 2022 sprint in Beitostølen.

