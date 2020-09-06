Accidents Finlanders’ Aarne Hartelin was mendacity on the mattress when the tour bus instantly burst into flames – The musician tells how the scary expertise was overcome

Finlanders bassist and singer Aarne Hartelin says that the scenario felt scary.

Conventional Finland’s tour of Northern Finland didn’t begin as deliberate.

On Saturday night, it was reported {that a} bus had caught fireplace in Kempele on Pohjantie close to the Ouluntull ramp. It quickly turned clear that the automobile was a tour bus of the Finlanders band, based in 1984.

Firefighter on responsibility on the Oulu-Koillismaa Rescue Division Valtteri Käkönen informed HS on Saturdaythat nobody was injured within the accident and that the hearth was extinguished in about half an hour.

From private damage was prevented, however the destruction of the tour bus compelled the members of the Finlanders band to revamp how they plan to deal with their tour, which is simply starting.

The day after the hearth, the band’s bassist and singer Aarne Hartelin solutions his cellphone from Tervola, the place the band has managed to reach on time and carry out the agreed gig. Hartelin has had time to see all kinds of occasions throughout his lengthy profession, however the giggle of the gig bus was an exceptionally scary expertise.

“All of it occurred tremendously quick. I used to be mendacity on the bus in mattress once I instantly smelled a robust odor of smoke. In the identical rush, our driver steered the automobile to the bench and informed everybody rapidly to the yard. Instantly I tore up some stuff, however for instance, the backpack that contained the laptop computer stayed contained in the automobile, ”Hartelin says.

The band members survived the burning automobile in time with out harm, and the band’s devices additionally surprisingly survived the hearth intact. As a substitute, different materials harm from the accident ensued. Hartelin says the efficiency garments melted unusable within the fireplace.

A much bigger concern for the band than the lack of items was how they might get to Tervola on time on Saturday and the way they might be capable of proceed their tour from then on. Nonetheless, the band rapidly borrowed one other bus, which allowed them to proceed their journey and likewise obtained to Tervola’s gig venue on time.

“There was a gig with us Saija Tuupanen band. We borrowed their efficiency garments from them, ”Hartelin says.

Finlanders, shot in 2014. Within the foreground are Tomi Oravala (left), Kari Lehtomäki, Jussi Lammela and Aarne Hartelin.­

Hartelin says the reason for the bus fireplace has not but been decided, a minimum of for the band members. The musician jokes that the band has had issues with the tour bus on their excursions in Northern Finland earlier than, however now the automobile has been fully destroyed.

Regardless of the accident, the band will proceed their gigs in Northern Finland within the coming days, and there shall be loads of performances on the gig calendar in September anyway.

Because of the coronavirus epidemic, Finlanders, like all different bands, has been on tour for a number of months till they returned to carry out on the flip of July-August.

The inside of the bus was badly destroyed within the fireplace.­