Accidents Farm tank rusted in Uurainen, two thousand liters of fuel oil spilled into the ground

The area is not a groundwater area, but there are water bodies nearby.

Middle Finland In grooves, about 2,000 liters of fuel oil spilled into the ground after a farm tank burst, the rescue service reports. The Rescue Department received an alert on Sunday at about 10 p.m.

On-call firefighter Jarkko Hinkkanen according to the tank was apparently a rusty puncture.

“It had a small hole in it and it had been draining oil for a few days before the leak was noticed,” he said.

According to Hinkkanen, the extent of the runoff was not yet clear before noon, because work machines were needed to excavate the contaminated soil and determine the extent of the spread.

“We start digging when the machines get there. Fortunately, this is not a groundwater area, but there are water bodies nearby, ”Hinkkanen said.