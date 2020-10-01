Accidents Fairway Agency: The Viking Amorella accident site is reopened to traffic

The pharmacy route will be opened to traffic on Friday, the Finnish Rail Administration says.

1.10. 14:15

Fairway Agency has completed a fairway investigation in connection with the grounding of Viking Amorella in the Åland archipelago south of Långnäs on Hjulgrund. The Apteekkarinväylä, which has been closed for safety reasons, will be opened to traffic on Friday at 4 pm, the Finnish Rail Administration says in a press release.

Viking Amorella ran aground on the Apteekkarinväylä on September 20, after which the ship was driven to the shore of an island called Järsö. During the research, a boulder about four meters long and a couple of meters thick was found in the Hjulgrund Narrow on the Pharmacy Route.

According to the release, there are traces of movement of the boulder in the embankment outside the fairway, ie the boulder has moved to its current location from outside the fairway. Now it’s about a meter and a half on the fairway side. The fairway agency says that based on the investigations, the boulder may have moved out of place as a result of Amorella running aground.

Boulder there are also paint marks on the surface, possibly from an Amorella collision. Similar paint traces can be seen elsewhere on the embankment rocks outside the fairway.

The fairway agency has decided to remove the boulder by blasting it this fall. The boulder does not hinder shipping but narrows the fairway.

The safety of the bus has been ensured by pole-pulling and diving, the release states.