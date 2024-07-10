Accidents | Excavator sank in Kemijoki – Driver died

Accidents|The excavator drifted into Kemijoki in Rovaniemi. The driver was found dead.

in Rovaniemi The driver of the excavator that drifted into Kemijoki has been found dead in the water. A bystander noticed the machine driver lowering the excavator from the platforms on the river bank at around half past eight in the morning.

A bystander called 911 about half an hour later after noticing that the excavator was largely under water. The police and rescue services were called to the scene. A rescue diver discovered that the cabin of the excavator was empty. The driver was found dead near the excavator.

The police continue to investigate the accident and find out the reasons that led to the accident.