Wednesday, July 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Excavator sank in Kemijoki – Driver died

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | Excavator sank in Kemijoki – Driver died
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The excavator drifted into Kemijoki in Rovaniemi. The driver was found dead.

in Rovaniemi The driver of the excavator that drifted into Kemijoki has been found dead in the water. A bystander noticed the machine driver lowering the excavator from the platforms on the river bank at around half past eight in the morning.

A bystander called 911 about half an hour later after noticing that the excavator was largely under water. The police and rescue services were called to the scene. A rescue diver discovered that the cabin of the excavator was empty. The driver was found dead near the excavator.

The police continue to investigate the accident and find out the reasons that led to the accident.

#Accidents #Excavator #sank #Kemijoki #Driver #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
180,000 lessons suitable for family members.. “Emirates Today” publishes details of the summer program of “Islamic Affairs”

180,000 lessons suitable for family members.. "Emirates Today" publishes details of the summer program of "Islamic Affairs"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]