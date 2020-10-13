Accidents Estonia demands Sweden for diving surveys of the Estonian wreck

Foreign Minister Reinsalu sent a list of measures to Stockholm to investigate the hole in the ship.

Estonia urges Sweden to thoroughly investigate the origin of the hole in the side of the Estonian passenger ship that sank in September 1994.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu has sent a letter to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which he provides the Swedish authorities with a comprehensive list of requirements. The afternoon newspaper tells about it Aftonbladet.

Implementing Reinsalu’s requirements would in practice mean new dives into the wreck.

Reinsalun according to the Swedes must find out by the end of the year how the ship is lying on the seabed and whether it has moved.

In addition, the seabed of the site needs to be clarified and the side hole examined: how large it is, where it is located, how it may have originated and when, what was its possible role in the accident and how it will change the accident investigation.

A hole up to four meters long was found on the side of the Estonia ship. The image is a screenshot of the streaming service Dplay’s documentary series Estonia – A Revolutionary Discovery.­

In addition, Reinsalu urges Sweden to designate a “political liaison officer” with whom the countries can exchange relevant information.

In Sweden, the Minister of the Interior for Estonia Mikael Damberg takes a cautious approach to Estonia’s demands. According to him, surveys can be made but first “alternative methods” to preserve grave peace must be sought instead of diving.

Estonia was on its way from Tallinn to Stockholm when it sank in an international watershed about 40 kilometers southeast of Utö. The accident killed 852 passengers, more than 600 of whom were stranded. The accident has been investigated in collaboration with three countries.

“We have a very good dialogue with our Finnish and Estonian colleagues,” Damberg describes in his reply to Aftonbladet through his press secretary.

There was a new uproar over Estonia’s sinking last month, when a Swedish documentary series raised doubts about an official accident investigation and presented a hole already found in the wreck as a possible cause of the accident.

In Finland, a leading researcher at the Accident Investigation Board Kai Valonen characterized fresh To HS the document’s claims of “time for UFOs”.

In Estonia, the discussion of the documentary’s allegations provoked a particularly hot debate. Former public prosecutor and Estonian director of the Estonian investigation Margus Kurm thought the passenger ship had collided with a “Swedish submarine” and accused Sweden of “lying face to face”.

Correction 13.10. at 4.55 pm: The text incompletely stated how many kilometers south-east of Utö is the Estonian sinking site. The distance is about 40 kilometers.