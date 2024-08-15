Accidents | Electric scooter accident in Espoo – one seriously injured

Accidents|According to the police, the other party to the accident has left the scene.

Espoo A serious electric scooter accident has occurred in Leppävaara on Thursday evening.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police say that one of the people involved in the accident has been seriously injured. According to eyewitness observations received by the police, the other party to the collision has left the scene. The police have no information about his possible injuries.

Senior Constable Jani Heinonen says that the person taken to the hospital for treatment is an adult.

Heinonen does not specify how the collision happened.

The police continue to investigate the case. At the moment, the crimes are aggravated endangering traffic safety and aggravated injury.

“However, these so-called initial titles can still change,” says Heinonen.

The police got the job after nine o’clock in the evening. Several police patrols were there.

Iltalehti was the first to report on the incident.