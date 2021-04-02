Accidents Drying clothes in the sauna ignited a fire in Lähderanta, Espoo

Residents closed the doors and fled the apartment.

Clothing the drying in the sauna caused a fire in Lähderanta, Espoo, on Thursday evening, the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department says in a press release. The stove was turned on, and the people in the apartment did not remember that the clothes were drying over it.

The Rescue Department received an alarm at the scene at 8:40 p.m. The sauna fire was on the third floor of the building.

When the people in the apartment noticed the fire, they closed the doors and fled the apartment.

To the place upon arrival, the extinguishers quickly brought the fire under control. No one was injured in the fire, but the sauna was completely destroyed. In addition, the apartment suffered minor smoke damage.

The apartment was ventilated with smoke. Adjacent and lower apartments were also inspected.

“Every year, 120-150 fires start in the electric heater, and the rescue service is alerted to the scene. A significant part of these pieces is due to the laundry being dried in the sauna, ”the rescue service says in its press release.