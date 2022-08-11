Accidents | Dozens of people were injured after roller coaster cars collided with each other at Legoland in Germany

At least 15 people have been hospitalized following an accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Germany.

Two roller coaster cars crashed into each other at the Legoland amusement park in Germany on Thursday. At least 34 people were injured in the accident.

The issue was reported by, among others, a German newspaper Der Spiegel and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. According to Der Spiegel, at least two people were seriously injured, according to the BBC, at least one.

Rescue authorities and three helicopters arrived at the amusement park near the southern German city of Günzburg. According to the Bavarian Red Cross, 15 people were taken to hospital.

In an accident the wagon in front had stopped suddenly, and the wagon coming behind collided with it. As of Thursday evening, it was not clear what caused the unusual behavior of the carriages.

According to Legoland’s website, six-year-olds can go on that roller coaster with their parents, and eight-year-olds can go on their own.

Last week A 57-year-old woman died in another roller coaster accident at a different amusement park in Germany when she fell from a moving carriage.