Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Accidents | Dozens of migrants drowned after the ship sank in Lampedusa

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | Dozens of migrants drowned after the ship sank in Lampedusa

At least 41 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned near Italy. Children were reportedly among the drowned.

At least 41 migrants trying to reach Europe have drowned after a ship sank near the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean Sea. The news agency reported about it Trap.

According to the news agency, four people survived the accident, three men and one woman. They said the seven-meter boat left Sfax, Tunisia. According to them, there were three children in the boat.

Thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe have drowned in the Mediterranean. According to the migrant organization IOM, in ten years, around 28,000 migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea or have disappeared.

