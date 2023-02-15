Accidents | Dozens of migrants are feared to have drowned off the coast of Libya

The ship, which left Libya east of Tripoli, was on its way to Europe when it got into sea trouble on Tuesday.

Dozens migrants are feared drowned off the coast of Libya after the ship carrying them capsized, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IMO) said on Wednesday.

At least 73 of those on board were missing or dead. 11 bodies had been found in the sea, and seven shipwreck survivors had been taken to hospital. It was estimated that there were 80 people on board.

The sea route from Libya across the Mediterranean to Italy is one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes. This year, at least 130 people trying to get to Europe have already drowned because of it.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni has threatened to ban the operation of ships of organizations that help migrants in the Mediterranean. More than 105,000 migrants came to Italy last year across the Mediterranean.