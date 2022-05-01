Monday, May 2, 2022
Accidents Crash on the third road in Hyvinkää, four people to the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2022
in World Europe
One car had three people and the other only a driver.

Central Uusimaa In Hyvinkää, four people were injured at night in a crash of two cars on Triple Road. According to the rescue service, all the injured were transported to the hospital.

STT is told by the rescue service that there were three people in one car and only the driver in another. Both cars were in the southbound lanes, according to the firefighter.

Police are investigating the case.

The Rescue Department received an alert for an accident on the highway at one time at night.

See also  Fires The washing machine caught fire in an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki
Tags:
