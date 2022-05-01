Accidents Crash on the third road in Hyvinkää, four people to the hospital

One car had three people and the other only a driver.

Central Uusimaa In Hyvinkää, four people were injured at night in a crash of two cars on Triple Road. According to the rescue service, all the injured were transported to the hospital.

STT is told by the rescue service that there were three people in one car and only the driver in another. Both cars were in the southbound lanes, according to the firefighter.

Police are investigating the case.

The Rescue Department received an alert for an accident on the highway at one time at night.