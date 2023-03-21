Accidents | Crash of a car and a truck in Haapajärvi, across highway 27

According to the rescue service, the truck involved in the accident has drifted across the road.

in Northern Ostrobothnia There has been a crash between a passenger car and a full-trailer truck carrying foodstuffs in Haapajärvi. Due to the accident, highway 27 is completely closed to traffic and a detour is in use past the accident site.

The situation center of the Oulu police tells STT that the situation at the accident site is ongoing and that the accident will be announced later.

The on-duty fire marshal of the North Ostrobothnia rescue service tells STT that the clearing work at the accident site will take 1.5-2 hours, as the truck involved in the accident has driven across the road.

The alarm about the accident came around 1 am. The police are investigating the accident.