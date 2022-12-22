Accidents | Corrosive hydrochloric acid leaked into the company’s premises in Espoo

Production was partially stopped and employees moved to remote work when a dangerous chemical spilled into the company’s premises in Olarinluoma, Espoo.

In the morning on Thursday, a dangerous chemical spilled from the company’s production premises in Espoo’s Olarinluoma to the office premises. The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa was alerted at 1:48 am.

Beneq Group companies Lumineq and Beneq operate in the building.

The leak occurred at Lumineq’s premises due to a technical fault, says Lumineq’s CEO Petri Schroderus.

Firefighter on duty Toni Teperi said that the rescue service went to the scene, cordoned off the area and prevented the substance from spreading and leaking.

The rescue service also took a sample of the substance. Together with the company, it was found out that the substance is corrosive hydrochloric acid. Schroderus pointed out that hydrochloric acid vapor is poisonous when inhaled. “The accident did not cause any injuries,” Schroderus said.

The chemical accident happened at night, but when employees started arriving at work, some of them switched to remote work. Some may have worked in the building. Production could be continued partially.

When the rescue service left the scene, there was still a small pool of chemical on the floor.

The company continued the control work itself. The company and the rescue service agree that the company will call the rescue service if it still needs the rescue service’s help in the matter.

Even before morning, a few office spaces were out of use, but Schroderus believed that the situation would be normalized during Thursday.