Queretaro, Queretaro. –The accidents on federal highway 57, about Querétaro, continue, An example of this was the attention that was given this Tuesday morning in the municipality of El Marqués with three people seriously injuredfor this type of accident the reopening of the emergency ramps was announced on the road in Queretaro territory.

In the event of an accident, the Civil Protection Coordination of El Marqués, reported that at six in the morning there was a clash between a van carrying personnelwhat impacted by scope to the empty box of a trailer at the height of the monument to Conín.

Troops from the police department arrived at the scene. PC Prehospital Medical Carein addition to red cross staff of Querétaro, who determined that the people did not had serious injuries.

In connection with these automotive factsit was reported that the emergency braking ramp located on kilometer 156 157 of the same federal highwaybetween Querétaro and Mexico City, was reopened after repair work.

According to the information, he went after various tables of work and after checking the statistics that confirm the high incident of accidents, that it was decided to reopen the ramp in support of vehicles, especially trailers that run out of brakes.

However, it was specified that, despite the reopening of the emergency ramps, the federal government will not carry out the replacement of the signaling of prevention and information that must be carried by the emergency areasmentioned authorities of the municipality of San Juan del Rio.

One of the sectors that most appreciated the reopening of the emergency devices were the members of the Mexican Alliance of Organization of Carriers (Amotac), because, through its leader, Enrique Peña, the closure was pointed out as an increase in the risk of accidents.

At the closing, the works that are carried out in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Querétaro were added, since the traffic that was formed led to a increase in trailers on the roadsanother factor that increases the probability of accidents.

Another ramp that is in the project stage will be one that is to the low speed lane side of federal highway 57 at the height of the deviation of highway 120 from San Juan del Río to Xilitla, San Luis Potosí.