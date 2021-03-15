Accidents Construction work on the towers of the fishing port was suspended, dangerous goods fell from the heights into the street again

A similar accident happened on Tuesday when a door fell from a height of about a hundred meters onto a street in Kalasatama. In both cases, it is SRV’s site.

In the fishing port A dangerous accident happened again at the construction company SRV’s construction site today. A piece of plywood fell in the morning at about 7.40 at the intersection of Työpajankatu and Kalasatamankatu.

The piece of plywood came from SRV’s Lumo One site. Lumo One is a 31-storey tower block to be built next to the Red Shopping Center.

SRV informed the residents of the nearby tower house Majaka about what happened. Safety Manager of SRV Rakennus oy Aleksi Auer tells HS that the company is investigating what has happened and that outdoor work has been suspended during the investigation at Lumo One ‘s site.

Helsinki News previously reported on the case.

From the previous there are only a few days of a similar event. On Tuesday, the construction site door fell in the middle of Työpajankatu, in front of the Kalasatama health station. The door was made of plywood and came from SRV’s Loisto tower building site.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s accident, but the door fell and folded as it fell into the metal railing of the walkway.

The Loisto site has also been suspended while SRV is investigating the events. Auer said in an email on Saturday that the door fell on Tuesday due to strong winds.

Auer could not yet say the cause of today’s accident.